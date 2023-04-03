HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BCEL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Atreca Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Atreca
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.