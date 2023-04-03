HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCEL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

