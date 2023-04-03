Atreca’s (BCEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Price Performance

Atreca stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Atreca Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.