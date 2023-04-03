Atreca’s (BCEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Atreca Price Performance
Atreca stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
Institutional Trading of Atreca
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
