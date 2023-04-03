Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Local Bounti Trading Up 22.5 %
LOCL stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
