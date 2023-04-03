Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Trading Up 22.5 %

LOCL stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

About Local Bounti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 927,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 172,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 186,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.