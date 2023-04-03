Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $114.59 on Thursday. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

