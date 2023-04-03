Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,238. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

