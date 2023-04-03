Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $43.00

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
ATI Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ATI opened at $39.46 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at ATI
In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.
About ATI
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
