Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $43.00

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATI opened at $39.46 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

