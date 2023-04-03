JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

