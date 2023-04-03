Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $65.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

