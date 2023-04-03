Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $272.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $198.78 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

