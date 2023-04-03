Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $155.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.