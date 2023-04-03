CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.57 Average PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

