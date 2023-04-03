Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

