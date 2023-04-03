Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $254.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $238.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

