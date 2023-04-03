ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $263.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.17.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

