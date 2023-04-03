Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Head to Head Analysis

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Surrozen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.82%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -27.04% -25.21% Surrozen N/A -39.69% -34.19%

Volatility and Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Surrozen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.90) -0.53 Surrozen N/A N/A -$36.00 million ($1.04) -0.58

Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

