SES AI (SES) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SES AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.75 SES AI Competitors $666.69 million $11.26 million 3.79

This table compares SES AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.