Analyzing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kanzhun and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 Health Catalyst 0 6 6 1 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Kanzhun.

This table compares Kanzhun and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.90 $15.55 million $0.05 380.60 Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.36 -$137.40 million ($2.66) -4.39

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79% Health Catalyst -49.74% -18.98% -10.89%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.