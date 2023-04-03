Head to Head Comparison: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) vs. Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suruga Bank and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.59%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.74 $70.83 million $2.67 12.01 Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 0.53 -$2.15 million $0.01 170.17

This table compares Suruga Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 4.76% 1.73% 0.13% Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suruga Bank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

