Head to Head Review: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunPower and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 16 4 0 2.04 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SunPower has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.74 billion 1.39 $56.04 million $0.26 53.23 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunPower beats Dialog Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

