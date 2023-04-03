Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $66.80

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.56.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.