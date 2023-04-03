Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $54.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

