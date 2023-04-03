Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

