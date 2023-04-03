Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Masco by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

