Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $103.46

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.46.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.