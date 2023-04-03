Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of STSA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

