Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.18 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $263.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

