Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,788,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

