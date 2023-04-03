Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HT. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

