Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.4 %
HST opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.