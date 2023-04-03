Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEB. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

