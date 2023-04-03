Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

