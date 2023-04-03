Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $419.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.71. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

