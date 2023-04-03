Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $2.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sharecare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Sharecare has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sharecare by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Sharecare by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

