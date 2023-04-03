JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $15,461,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $9,530,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.