Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.30 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.
