Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.30 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

