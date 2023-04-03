Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.55.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.