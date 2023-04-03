Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $39.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

