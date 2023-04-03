Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
AQMS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
