Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

AQMS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

About Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

