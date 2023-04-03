The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $39.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

