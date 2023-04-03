SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLG. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

