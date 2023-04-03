SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SM opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

