Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

Snap Trading Up 2.7 %

Snap stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,874 shares of company stock worth $13,598,202 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

