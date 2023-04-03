Truist Financial Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $163.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.63.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

SUI opened at $140.88 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.