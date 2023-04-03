Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.10.

Shares of SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.11.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

