Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

