Morgan Stanley Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded VIZIO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.11.

NYSE VZIO opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

