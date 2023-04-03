Morgan Stanley Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $13.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.