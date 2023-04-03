JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $578.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,046,200 shares of company stock worth $17,673,510. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

