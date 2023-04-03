Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.
Verint Systems Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
