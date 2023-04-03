Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $334.14 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $458.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.92.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

